Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.
Shares of FYBR opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $33.34.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
