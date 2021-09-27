Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Shares of FYBR opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $33.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.