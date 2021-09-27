Frontier Group Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group’s (NASDAQ:ULCC) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 28th. Frontier Group had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $570,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULCC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

