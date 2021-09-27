FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Reduced by KeyCorp

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cable One in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $51.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $51.53.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

Cable One stock opened at $1,859.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,982.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,874.41. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.63 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cable One by 357.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,484 shares of company stock worth $13,239,756 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

