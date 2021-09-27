FY2021 EPS Estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT Decreased by Analyst (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$3.50. The firm had revenue of C$54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.54 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

