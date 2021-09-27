Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Galecto alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. 218,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,086. Galecto has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $95.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Galecto in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Galecto by 18.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galecto in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.