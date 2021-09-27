Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 817,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,473. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,354,000 after acquiring an additional 277,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after acquiring an additional 367,602 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,409,000 after acquiring an additional 335,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.