GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday.

GCM Grosvenor stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 220,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,717. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.