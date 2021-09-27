General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

General Mills has raised its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,018,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

