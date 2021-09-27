General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.57.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after acquiring an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

