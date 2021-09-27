George Risk Industries, Inc. (RSKIA) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on October 31st

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSKIA opened at $13.75 on Monday. George Risk Industries has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Get George Risk Industries alerts:

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 57.82%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter.

George Risk Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Security Alarm Products; Cable and Wiring Tools; and Other Products. The firm’s products include computer keyboards, push-button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, water sensors, and wire and cable installation tools.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for George Risk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Risk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.