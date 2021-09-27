Gifto (GTO) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $25.01 million and $8.34 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00054915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00122617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00043740 BTC.

About Gifto

GTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

