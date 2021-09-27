Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post $16.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.69 million and the lowest is $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $11.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $67.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.41 million to $71.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $65.34 million, with estimates ranging from $63.63 million to $68.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.02 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $465.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

