Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

In related news, COO Steven Plust purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $103,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,118.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,562 shares of company stock worth $362,395 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $5,914,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,767,000 after purchasing an additional 232,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 306.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 199,961 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,201. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $750.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.