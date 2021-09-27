Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Genesco by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

GCO opened at $60.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $912.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

