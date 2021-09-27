Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.29% of Deluxe worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter worth about $260,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE:DLX opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.68. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.