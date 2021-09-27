Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 2,085 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 741.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,974 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $78,421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 58.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,360,000 after purchasing an additional 929,631 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 94.3% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 927,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,401,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.19.

Equity Residential stock opened at $81.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.