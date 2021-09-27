Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 2,977 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

BAH stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.