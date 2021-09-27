Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 68,474 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,474 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $80.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.53. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.10.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

