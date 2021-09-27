Graviton One Day Trading Volume Tops $67,884.00 (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.16 or 0.00009573 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Graviton has a market cap of $15.08 million and $67,884.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00066208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00103304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00139319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,619.79 or 1.00492586 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,057.58 or 0.07044145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.54 or 0.00782250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars.

