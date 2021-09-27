Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 1,458 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

SCHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

