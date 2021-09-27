Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 66.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $820.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.50 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.