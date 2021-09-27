Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 65.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,753,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cigna by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 664.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

CI stock opened at $203.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

