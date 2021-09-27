Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI opened at $203.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.45. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.