Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $156.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $171.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

