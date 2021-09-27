Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.24.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

