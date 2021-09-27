Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 34,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,208 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 96,351 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,605,311. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $106.77 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.53 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

