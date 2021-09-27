Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,203 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

NYSE:PNR opened at $77.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

