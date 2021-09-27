Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.35 Million Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,148 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises 7.1% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.93% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $20,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000.

Shares of HTRB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.99. 1,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,630. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84.

