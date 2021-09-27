Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $5.44 Million Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of AVEM stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.99. 1,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,617. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.08.

