Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,157,000 after acquiring an additional 111,490 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 128,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 44,423 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 312,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,742,000 after buying an additional 42,646 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.99. 1,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,617. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average is $67.08.

