Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 279,837 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,837 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.20% of The Western Union worth $19,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

