Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 386 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,883 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after buying an additional 1,073,549 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,496,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after buying an additional 860,057 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

CAG opened at $33.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.