Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,319 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 41,587 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $175.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

