Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 14,972 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,039 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NetApp were worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 173.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 663,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 72.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 37,989 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,450,989,000 after buying an additional 225,703 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTAP stock opened at $93.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $93.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

