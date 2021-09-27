Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,484 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $18,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $424.00 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.70 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $461.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Several research firms have commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

