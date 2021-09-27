Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 184,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 56,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,952 shares of company stock worth $525,755 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GDOT opened at $50.40 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

