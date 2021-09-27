Guggenheim Reaffirms “Average” Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Guggenheim restated their average rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $76.32 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.31.

NYSE SNAP opened at $83.11 on Friday. Snap has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of -162.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $877,127.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,021,237 shares of company stock worth $300,417,072 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Snap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 48,307.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

