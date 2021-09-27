Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $205.00

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 205 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.68), with a volume of 2046061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.80 ($2.52).

GKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The stock has a market cap of £438.15 million and a PE ratio of 12.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.01.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

