Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 39,942 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Vistra comprises approximately 1.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Vistra worth $17,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

