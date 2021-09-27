Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 680 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $97.40. 34,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,506. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

