Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 52.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 66.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in PPG Industries by 40.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

PPG traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $118.03 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

