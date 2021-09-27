Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.39.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,510. The company has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

