Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,129. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

