Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after buying an additional 3,215,441 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after buying an additional 1,660,680 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,898,000 after buying an additional 1,506,279 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.00. 147,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,604,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.40. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

