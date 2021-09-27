Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 2.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Linde by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 283,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,032,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $934,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $8,757,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 193,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Linde by 49.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $310.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

