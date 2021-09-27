Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock Holdings Increased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $13,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

