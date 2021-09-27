HAP Trading LLC Acquires 4,810 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

HAP Trading LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,540,000 after buying an additional 413,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 195,643 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 1,125,324 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE CIM opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

