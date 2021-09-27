HAP Trading LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

HAP Trading LLC cut its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 176.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 118,554 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth approximately $38,657,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $915,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bansi Nagji sold 29,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,341,353.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 1,076,545 shares valued at $37,753,460. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoodRx stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.15.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

