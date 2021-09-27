HAP Trading LLC Sells 10,145 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

HAP Trading LLC cut its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

