HAPI 1-Day Volume Tops $6.61 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for about $64.41 or 0.00147857 BTC on exchanges. HAPI has a market cap of $25.84 million and $6.61 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00055217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00126149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00043481 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 421,929 coins and its circulating supply is 401,108 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

